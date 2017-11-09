Dengue under control

Rawalpindi

303 dengue positive patients were reported in Allied hospitals of the city in 2017, while last year 1106 patients results were positive and in 2015 the number was 3303,Deputy District Officer Health Dr Amir Sheikh here Wednesday.

To date, the allied hospitals have registered 303 confirm patients while at present only 35 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals belonging to Rawalpindi,” he added.

The DDO said all out-efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding “Dengue fever situation is under control and no death has occurred due to Dengue. Chance of dengue fever will end by end of October as weather changes.”

Amir said the number of daily patients was 20 in previous year where as the number of daily patients is 5 this year. He informed in October 15222 houses were sprayed while 4433 spots were fumigated.

During the drive he said 161 FIR”s were registered, 237 premises were sealed and Rs 9,68000 fine was imposed for violating anti dengue laws. He said maximum arrangements for treatment of dengue patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.—APP