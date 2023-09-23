The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally has reached 854 positive cases on Friday with the arrival of 53 more patients during the last 24 hours. Punjab Health Department said that 53 fresh cases of dengue were detected in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi, while 9 patients are in serious condition at the hospital. Health authorities said 53 patients are being treated at Holy Family Hospital, 32 in DHQ and 34 dengue patients are being treated at Benazir Hospital. Meanwhile, the district administration had registered 61 FIRs and sealed three premises during last 24 hours. Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedesaegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase, severe headache, pain behind the eyes.