In a bid to ensure that all children in Islamabad have access to quality education, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, has held a review meeting with representatives of the “Each One Teach One Foundation”. The two organizations have agreed to collaborate in providing free education to underprivileged children in different areas of the city.The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat has announced that it will be collaborating with the “Each One Teach One Foundation” to provide free education to deprived children in Islamabad. This initiative is in line with the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, who is committed to ensuring that all children in the city have access to quality education.

The collaboration will involve the two organizations working together to identify and enroll deprived children in schools. The ‘Each One Teach One Foundation’ will also provide financial and other support to these children to help them succeed in their studies.This initiative is a welcome step, as it will help to reduce illiteracy and inequality in Islamabad. By providing free education to underprivileged children, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the “Each One Teach One Foundation” are helping to create a brighter future for all children in the city.