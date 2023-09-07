ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday framed charges against Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and three others in a contempt case initiated over prolonged detention of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Justice Babar Sattar indicted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar, Superintendent (SP) Farooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Manzoor while presiding over the hearing of the case.

The IHC judge indicted the officials after rejecting their unconditional apology in the case, saying all four will face contempt proceedings.

Last month, the high court had ordered immediate relate of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar after suspending a detention order.

He had also ordered that city Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and police officers would be indicted for contempt of court over abuse of authority.

Afridi and Gulzar were detained by the Islamabad Police under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, which was triggered following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case earlier this year.

Afridi has been in police custody since May 16 as he was arrested by police for multiple times after local courts ordered his release.

Meanwhile, Shandana Gulzar was allegedly arrested by Islamabad police on August 9. Her mother had filed a plea in the IHC against her detention.

During the August 16 hearing, Justice Sattar expressed displeasure over repeated arrests of Afridi under 3MPO order and declared it null and void.

He said the SSP operations submitted unsatisfactory response, and ordered that contempt of court action will be taken against him and DC Islamabad.