Dadu court acquits all suspects in Umme Rubab Chandio’s family murder case

DADU – A model criminal court on Monday acquitted all suspects named in the Umme Rubab Chandio’s family murder case.

Lawyer Salahuddin Panhwar told media that despite three witnesses and medical evidence in the case, all accused have been cleared. He added that appeals will be filed in the high court and Supreme Court against the verdict.

The eight-year-old case involved eight suspects, including two members of the Sindh Assembly, with four in jail and four out on bail.

Extensive security measures were deployed for the verdict, including 450 police personnel and security at Umme Rubbab Chandio’s residence and along routes to the judicial complex.

The court had reserved its judgment in the previous hearing after hearing witness statements and arguments from both sides.

The case, which dates back several years, is related to the killing of three male members of Umme Rubab’s family – her grandfather, father and Uncle, in Mehar. The murders were allegedly linked to the family’s formation of a Tamandar Council, challenging the local tribal chieftain system.

Eight individuals were accused of involvement, including Sindh Assembly members Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio, as well as former SHO Karim Bux Chandio.

At the time of the trial, four of the accused were in custody while the remaining four were out on bail.

The trial concluded following the recording of witness statements and the submission of final arguments in the previous court session.

The case drew nationwide attention after Umme Rubab staged a high-profile protest by climbing onto the vehicle of then chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, citing delays and a lack of justice in her family’s case.

In 2020, a Sindh Police investigation led by officer Pir Muhammad Shah cleared Sardar Chandio and his brother Burhan of all charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Over the years, the case was moved between multiple courts, including the Anti-Terrorism Courts in Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Mirpur Mathelo, and eventually the Sessions Court in Dadu.