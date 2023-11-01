KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 280.5 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 283.25 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 280.5 283.25 Euro EUR 296.3 299.2 UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347 U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75 Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85 Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180 Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.18 753.81 Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206 China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91 Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.92 Indian Rupee IND 3.37 3.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.1 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32 Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.04 77.74 Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204 Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28 Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4 Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).