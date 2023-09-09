The Sialkot police have arrested four members of a criminal gang including the ringleader. A police spokesperson said on Saturday the police busted Faisal gang involved in several incidents of theft including stealing of goods worth crores of rupees from a factory.

SHO Muradpur Police Station Inspector Mian Muhammad Razzak arrested Faisal, Imran, Hussnain and Imtiaz. During interrogation, stolen surgical equipment worth more than one crore rupees and 8 lakh rupees in cash were recovered from the gangsters.