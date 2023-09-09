Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed says the caretaker government is not ready to carry the baggage of decisions made by the PDM.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the seasoned politician said all the 13 parties of PDM took decisions jointly during the last 16 months and now they are accusing each other of taking bad decisions. “They distributed sweets after signing deal with the IMF but the caretakers are not carrying their burden anymore,” the veteran politician said. All these 13 political parties were responsible for destroying the economy, he added.

They came on the pretext of saving the state and left after ruining it, the AML chief said. The former minister said all the parties, except the PML-N, were demanding elections within 90 days. The reality is that no one is ready to go to polls to face the public, he added.—Our Correspondent