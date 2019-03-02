Crime review meeting held

Rawalpindi

A crime review meeting was held in the chair of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ishaq Jahangir here on Saturday.

Among others, City Police Officer CPO Ahsan Abbas, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operation Syed Akbar Ali, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SDPOs, SHO’s attended the meeting.

RPO directed the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid the increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies and ensure effective patrolling in their beats.

He also ordered to intensify search operations to fight the anti social elements to maintain peace and keep a vigil on criminal elements.

He said that it is the responsibility of police to protect the properties and lives of the citizens.—APP

