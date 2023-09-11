Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered two stolen motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from them. A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Thikriwala police station Hasan Siddique Cheema on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing gangster Usman and his two accomplices.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash, mobile-phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.