Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti has said that the government would launch a crackdown against the holders of fake Computerized National Identity Cards soon.

Interacting with a private television channel on Thursday, he said the law enforcement agencies were taking action against non-registered and illegal foreigners living in Pakistan since long.

Sarfraz Bugti further stated, “We will welcome foreigners in Pakistan with valid documents.” Responding to a question about incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, he said many illegal Afghan people had been found involved in the terrorist acts and street crimes. Meanwhile more than 165,000 undocumented Afghans have left Pakistan since te government issued an ultimatum to 1.7 million people a month ago to leave or face deportation, officials said Thursday.

Just over 129,000 have moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial home department said. A total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Balochistan, border officials informed. The majority rushed to the border in the past several days as the November 1 deadline approached and police began to open up dozens of holding centres to detain arrested Afghans.