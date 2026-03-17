CPEC Phase 2.0, Taliban’s Master of Proxies and Security Corridors

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) appears increasingly hostage to Taliban-aligned proxies, delaying prospects of trans-regional connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The recent surge of terrorism from Afghan soil targeting Pakistan carries multiple socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic implications. In response, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged the Taliban’s Foreign Minister and Pakistan’s DPM/FM Ishaq Dar to foster peace and stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Additionally, China’s special representative on Afghanistan visited Islamabad for consultations, but no substantial commitments emerged, reflecting the Taliban government’s chronic betrayal on infiltration, terrorism and support for TTP, BLA and IS-KP. Despite this, hope persists that dialogue, diplomacy and development might eventually resolve disputes. The execution of CPEC Phase 2.0 thus heavily depends on eliminating terrorism, securing the economy and ensuring regional peace and stability.

The Taliban’s close association with the TTP and affiliated terrorist groups, particularly BLA, MB, FQ and IS-KP, has introduced a dangerous evolution in warfare. These groups now employ commercially available quadcopter drones in the KP, Balochistan and even Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta, surpassing traditional methods like IEDs and suicide bombings. This technological shift transforms strategic operations, threatening both Pakistani security and Chinese projects. The TTP coordinates with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG), Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) and Harakat Inqilab-e-Islami (HII), leveraging quadcopter drone technology to conduct precise aerial attacks, signaling a new dimension of regional security challenges.

The TTP has emerged as the region’s most dangerous terrorist organization, equipping drones with explosives to conduct precision strikes. Historically reliant on IEDs, mortar shells and grenades, these groups now employ drones for low-altitude reconnaissance and targeted attacks. Reports indicate that many drones are of Israeli origin, alarming security operatives. These drones effectively target checkpoints, military vehicles and police stations across KPK and Balochistan. The assassination of Chinese engineers and investors via drones in Afghanistan has escalated concerns within Chinese military and intelligence circles, underscoring the threat to CPEC Phase 2.0 and broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

The TTP’s primary focus has long been Chinese projects, facilitated by Taliban proxies in collaboration with Israeli MOSSAD, Indian RAW, Afghanistan’s GDI & NDS, financial backing from a GCC country and covert support from an African emerging economy. Their goal is to derail CPEC Phase 2.0, obstructing China’s trans-regional connectivity and development. Opportunistic attacks favor sponsors in New Delhi, Tel Aviv, the GCC and Africa. India reportedly established a CPEC desk years ago to monitor TTP funding, positioning all Chinese projects, including those in GB, as potential targets. Metals, minerals, infrastructure and trans-regional connectivity projects in KPK and Balochistan are particularly vulnerable and drone frequency and capabilities are expected to rise due to the Israeli-Indian-TTP alliance, with BLA participation at specific levels.

Hydropower dams, Gwadar Port and Chinese investments in KPK, Balochistan and Afghanistan remain susceptible to drone attacks. Pakistan’s strategic location offers unparalleled access to South and Central Asia, the Middle East and emerging African markets. If leveraged effectively, transit trade, industrial clusters and logistics hubs could transform Pakistan into a regional trade nucleus. Achieving this potential requires strategic vision, resilient supply chains and adept navigation of complex geopolitical tensions.

Upgrading transport networks, automating customs and developing industrial clusters linking production directly to efficient transport and export channels would allow Pakistan to manage disruptions while exploiting opportunities competitors cannot. Emphasizing trade facilitation and economic development can convert conflict zones into corridors of commerce, aligning prosperity with stability. Security and trade must reinforce each other, ensuring stability fuels commerce rather than obstructs it.

The recently concluded Chinese Two Sessions prioritized quality development, industrial modernization, digitalization, AI, openness, green and quantum technologies as drivers for its 15th Five-Year Plan, highlighting strategic goals of the BRI and CPEC for 2026 and beyond. However, Taliban and TTP-linked security threats, particularly drone attacks, directly endanger Chinese personnel and projects in CPEC Phase 2.0. Immediate mitigation strategies are essential to protect both nations’ interests.

The writer recommends a comprehensive Pakistan-China anti-drone strategy, deploying laser guns and establishing an Anti-Drone Surveillance Corridor along the Afghanistan-Iran border. This would protect CPEC Phase 2.0 projects and BRI interests. Additionally, developing Pak-China humanoid robotic soldiers, unmanned surveillance systems and automated defenses would strengthen counterterrorism capabilities, safeguarding Chinese workers and infrastructure.

Reforms in customs and border management could further reduce cross-border friction, streamline logistics and support infrastructure development across rail, road, ports and dry ports, enhancing CPEC and BRI performance. Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agencies possess the capacity to transform security corridors into engines of economic growth, linking South Asia with Central Asia, the Middle East and beyond through integrated trade, infrastructure and strategic diplomacy.

In essence, CPEC Phase 2.0’s success depends on harmonizing security, economic development and diplomacy. The Taliban’s persistent support for TTP, BLA, MB and IS-KP and their drone capabilities, presents a direct threat to Chinese investments, regional connectivity and Pakistan’s strategic ambitions. Mitigating these risks through technological, diplomatic and infrastructure measures is vital for sustaining momentum.

Pakistan’s strategic advantage, geographical positioning and potential as a trade nexus are undeniable. However, persistent security challenges, cross-border militancy and external sponsorship of terrorist groups threaten to derail these prospects. Ensuring operational security, safeguarding Chinese projects and establishing resilient trade corridors will secure long-term regional stability and economic growth.

By combining advanced anti-drone measures, robust border management and integrated industrial development, Pakistan and China can fortify CPEC Phase 2.0 against emerging threats. Regional cooperation, technological innovation and proactive security strategies will create a secure environment for investment, facilitating connectivity across South and Central Asia and reinforcing Pakistan’s role as a pivotal economic hub.

Ultimately, CPEC Phase 2.0 is more than infrastructure; it is a test of regional security, governance and strategic foresight. Pakistan and China must act decisively to counter proxy warfare, technological threats and external interference while fostering dialogue, stability and prosperity. The integration of security, trade and diplomacy will determine whether the corridor fulfills its promise as a transformative regional initiative.

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