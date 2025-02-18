Ensure peace in Kurram

THE attacks in Kurram, which have claimed the lives of security personnel and injured several others, cast a shadow on the delicate peace that was painstakingly achieved in the area. The violence, which includes targeted assaults on security forces escorting aid convoys, seems to be aimed at undermining the ceasefire agreement that was reached after months of conflict, during which more than 130 lives were lost.

The ceasefire agreement had provided a glimmer of hope, bringing a brief but essential pause to the cycle of violence. Unfortunately, this hope is now at risk, as militants seek to destabilize the region once again. The attacks on the Thall-Parachinar road have only intensified the sense of insecurity. It is imperative that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has already announced a fresh operation against militants, does not back down in the face of these relentless attacks. A decisive and full-fledged operation is the need of the hour to ensure that those who wish to prevent the return of normalcy in the area are dealt with swiftly and firmly. However, this cannot be a battle fought with force alone. While security operations are essential, we must not forget the importance of engaging the local tribal elders in the process. They are the custodians of the area’s cultural fabric and can play a vital role in ensuring that the concerns of the people are addressed. Involving them will make it easier to achieve lasting stability. As the situation in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grows increasingly serious, the need for a concerted and coordinated response becomes clearer. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of JUI (F), in the National Assembly on Monday also raised concerns on the disturbing security situation in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Peace is not something that can be achieved through unilateral actions or divided efforts. It is a collective goal that requires cooperation at every level. From the security forces to local leadership, and from the central government to different segments of the society, everyone must be on the same page. The people of Kurram deserve peace, security and a return to normal life and we expect that needful will be done in this regard.