CPEC-II roadmap

THE conclusion of the 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting in Beijing has marked a new chapter in the historic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative — the official launch of CPEC Phase-II.

This transition is not merely symbolic; it reflects the remarkable evolution of Pakistan-China relations, rooted in mutual trust, strategic alignment and a shared vision for regional prosperity.

The first phase of CPEC brought about transformative changes in our economic landscape. It addressed the country’s chronic energy shortages, modernized critical transport and road infrastructure. Power plants, highways and the development of Gwadar Port were not just infrastructural upgrades; they were lifelines that reignited economic activity and instilled investor confidence across the country. Now, as CPEC moves into Phase-II, the scope and ambition of the initiative have expanded significantly. Under the newly endorsed Action Plan for the Next Decade, the focus shifts to industrialization, technological innovation, agricultural modernization, mining, maritime development and the implementation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). This phase is not just about building infrastructure—it is about building capacity, generating employment and creating sustainable ecosystems for inclusive growth. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal’s remarks at the closing session of the JCC were not only forward-looking but reflective of the depth of the Pakistan-China relationship. His call for institutional strengthening through biannual JCC meetings and quarterly working group sessions underlines a commitment to accelerated and results-oriented execution. Flagship connectivity projects like the ML-1 railway upgradation and Karakoram Highway realignment have rightly been emphasized as strategic priorities. These initiatives are not just of bilateral significance; they are cornerstones of regional integration, offering unprecedented trade and transit potential across South and Central Asia. Their timely completion hence is very important. Given the foundation of mutual respect and strategic trust between the two countries, there is every reason to believe that this new phase will be pursued with even greater vigour, speed and commitment than the first. As we step into this new phase, the message is clear: CPEC is not just an economic initiative; it is a manifestation of a time-tested friendship, a joint venture in hope, resilience and opportunity. With sustained dedication, CPEC Phase-II holds the promise of ushering in a new era of regional connectivity, economic integration and shared prosperity — a future envisioned together and built together.