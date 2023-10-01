Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has made it clear that the interim government would not possess the authority to decide on the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the upcoming general elections if the courts legally bar him after exhausting all available legal options.

In an exclusive interview with BBC’s HARDtalk during his visit to London, PM Kakar emphasised, “The fate of Imran Khan is not final at this point. There are judicial remedies available to him, and if all the legal avenues are utilised appropriately, then there is a possibility that he may be legally barred from participating in the electoral process, which is beyond the control of the caretaker government.”

Regarding Pakistan Muslim League-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, PM Kakar reiterated that any individual being barred from participating in the elections would result from a judicial decision rather than an executive one. He clarified that as a caretaker prime minister, he lacks the authority to undo such decisions.

When asked about the possibility of Nawaz Sharif’s arrest upon his return from London, he explained that law enforcement agencies would need to consider whether the three-time prime minister had protective bail or any other legal remedies available to him.

In another interview with BBC Urdu, the prime minister stated that, in Nawaz Sharif’s case, the law should follow its course as he had traveled abroad on a court order. He expressed his belief that PML-N leadership would prioritise participation in the elections over engaging in agitative politics and that he did not foresee any disruptive behavior if Nawaz were arrested.—APP