A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a summon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for September 25 in an “un-Islamic nikah” case with his third wife Bushra Bibi.

Civil judge Qudratullah has asked the court staff to issue the summon to present the PTI chief in court to the Attock jail superintendent.

The former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing

his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

Since his arrest, he was shifted to the Attock jail. In May of this year, a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected the plea challenging the nikah (marriage) of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

The application, according to the court, was “inadmissible” and fell outside its jurisdiction but, in July another Islamabad court dismissed the civil court’s verdict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan, back then, had remanded the case to a civil judge.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, had claimed that Bushra Bibi was divorced by her former husband in November 2017 and married Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her Iddat period had not ended, “which is against the Sharia and Muslim norms.”

The complainant submitted in the court the statements of Mufti Muhammad Saeed — who conducted the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry — Imran’s close friend — one of the witnesses at the wedding.