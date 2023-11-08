The Sindh High Court (SHC) confiscated security deposit of Agha SirajDurrani in Lyari Medical University illegal appointments case on Wednesday. The high court had granted protective bail to SirajDurrani and ordered him to surrender before the accountability court within 10 days, on November 30, 2021, the bench observed.

“Seemingly, Agha Siraj has failed in compliance of the court order,” the high court bench observed. The court rejected Agha SirajDurrani’s plea for return of the security deposit and confiscated Rs. one million amount.The counsel of the petitioner said that Agha Siraj was intending to surrender but could not appear before the court in accountability case. “You failed to surrender, now you have to face the consequences,” Justice Zafar Ahmad Rajpur remarked.