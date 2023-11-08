In a significant law enforcement effort, under the Keamari district, Mochko police station successfully disrupted two attempts to transport betel nuts and drugs on Hub River Road, a vital entry point from Balochistan into Sindh.According to SSP Keamari Arif Aslam, the first operation resulted in the confiscation of 132 kg of illicit betel nut from a vehicle.

Three suspects involved in the smuggling, identified as Zulfiqar, Bilawal, and Gul Sher, were apprehended and the seized contraband and vehicles were taken into police custody.

In a separate operation, an individual named Abdul Basit was arrested after recovering 250 grams of ice from possession.