An accountability court on Friday directed authorities to release all seized properties and assets owned by former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad accountability court heard the Toshakhana reference against Nawaz. Subsequently, the court issued an order to return all properties, vehicles, and bank accounts owned by Nawaz.

More than 1,650 canals of agricultural land, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, and other vehicles were confiscated earlier in 2020 after the accountability court ordered property confiscation in October 2020.

Earlier in 2020, during a hearing of the Toshakhana reference, a report was submitted to the court, providing complete details of the confiscation of assets, shares in companies, and freezing of bank accounts of the PML-N supremo.

The National Accountability Bureau submitted a report to an accountability court, providing complete details of the movable and immovable assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In September, the court declared Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the case after the PML-N chief failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.