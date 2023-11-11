President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas and assured Pakistan’s continued support for resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The president expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan over the atrocities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine. He deplored the situation in Gaza, terming it “very painful” and said that the entire Pakistani nation was deeply saddened by the brutalities and reign of terror unleashed by the Israeli security forces.

He strongly condemned the lethal bombing by Israel which even did not spare schools and hospitals. The barbaric actions, he said, resulted in killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare workers, journalists and UN aid workers.