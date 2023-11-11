Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his political party would grab victory in the forthcoming general elections just like the Karachi Local Government (LG) polls.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachiites are hard workers and they should be given all facilities. He expressed hopes that PPP would win general elections just like the Karachi LG polls.

He said that the provincial government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would work together. PPP wants to end the democratic and economic crisis in the country, he added.

Commenting on the recent political alliance in Sindh, Bilawal said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and MuttahidaQaumi Movement (MQM) alliance would only benefit PPP instead of causing any political dent. He said that Jiyalas would contest elections from all constituencies across the country.

The PPP Chairman said that the former army chiefQamarJavedBajwa held a meeting before the no-confidence motion and offered to organise elections if political parties withdraw the no-trust move.