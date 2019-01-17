Court indicts Ahad Cheema

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday indicted former director general of the Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. Accountability court judge Syed Najamul Hassan extended Cheema’s judicial remand for 14 days.

The bureau’s lawyer said Cheema had billions of rupees worth of assets beyond his known sources of income and added that the market value of his assets was close to Rs600 million.

NAB’s lawyer said that Cheema had kept assets under the names of his family members, including his wife Saima Ahad, mother Nusrat Afza, brother Ahmed Saood and sister Sadia Mansoor.

The court has summoned witnesses in the next hearing on Jan 30.

NAB had filed a reference against Cheema in October 2018 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

