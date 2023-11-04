District and Sessions Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of the alleged marriage case against PTI Chairman and Bushra Bibi till November 13.

Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Sher Afazl Marwat did not appear in the court. Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi gave various references while raising objections to Marwat’s non-appearance.

Marwat’s assistant counsel appeared in court on behalf of him.The PTI’s counsel requested to adjourn the proceedings without adjourning the hearing, the court ordered to hear arguments from the parties together.

Judge Qudratullah remarked that the case would be taken forward after hearing arguments from both sides and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 13.

It should be remembered that Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi had filed an application to schedule the hearing of the marriage case of chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi early.