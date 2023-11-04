Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered a huge quantity of drugs during ongoing operation across the country against drug trafficking.

According to spokesperson while taking action ANF recovered 4.4kg of hashish from a drug peddler, resident of Multan in F11 sector Islamabad.

In another operation, ANF recovered 156.6kg hashish from a vehicle near Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta and arrested the accused, resident of Musa Khel. The recovered hashish was hidden in secret compartments built into the vehicle.

During a house raid, ANF officials recovered 180 kg of hashish in Orakzai. The recovered hashish was to be smuggled to different cities of Punjab.

During a search 5 Ecstasy pills were recovered from a local resident near an educational institution in Dera Ismail Khan. After arrest the accused confessed that he was providing drugs to students of Gomal University and various educational institutions.

At Jinnah International Airport, 3020 narcotic pills hidden in a passenger’s trolley bag were recovered. The accused, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Medina.

Spokesperson said that cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.