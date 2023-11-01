The special court established to try cases related to the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till November 7 without recording the testimony of any of the 10 witnesses present.

The witnesses were present in court to testify in the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The cypher case, presided by Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, was heard in Adiala jail to ‘protect’ former prime minister Imran Khan. The hearing was attended by Chairman PTI Imran, Vice Chairman Qureshi, their legal representatives, and Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi.

Judge Abul Hasnat inquired from the FIA prosecutor regarding the sequence for recording witness statements. The FIA presented ten government witnesses, including Imran Sajjad, Aqeel Haider, Shamoon Qaiser, M Afzal, Nader Khan, Iqra Ashraf, Farrukh Abbas, Haseeb bin Aziz, IO Shabbir, and Khushnood. Their attendance was duly noted, following which, the court decided to adjourn the hearing and summoned the witnesses again on November 7.