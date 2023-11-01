More than 10,000 Afghan migrants rushed to the border on Tuesday, the last day of a deadline for 1.7 million Afghans to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face arrest and deportation.

The government has said it would begin arresting undocumented Afghans and taking them to new holding centres from Wednesday, from where they will be processed and returned to Afghanistan.

“Thousands of Afghan refugees waited for their turn in vehicles, lorries, and trucks, and the number continues to grow,” Irshad Mohmand, a senior government official at the Torkham border told newsmen. “More than 10,000 refugees have gathered since morning.”

“To avoid any humiliation by the authorities I have decided to leave,” Zulfiqar Khan, who was born to refugee parents in a sprawling Peshawar aid camp, told last week.

More than 80 percent have left via the northern Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the majority of Afghan migrants live.

Police in the province said they have not yet begun arrests as families leave voluntarily, but Afghan refugees in Karachi and Islamabad have reported arrests, harassment and extortion.