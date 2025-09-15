Countering disinformation, defending Pakistan

PAKISTAN has stood resolute in its determination to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

Over the past two decades, the country has waged one of the most extensive counterterrorism campaigns in the world, targeting not only domestic militant groups but also transnational networks that have threatened regional and international stability. The sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies and civilians are globally recognized, with the state’s contribution to world peace acknowledged in forums ranging from the United Nations to regional security platforms. Yet, despite these undeniable achievements, anarchists persist in spreading disinformation, falsely accusing Pakistan of fueling the very terrorism it has so consistently fought against.

A major area of distortion revolves around Pakistan’s policy of de-radicalization. Thousands of former militants surrendered to the state, renounced violence and were rehabilitated into mainstream society. Such initiatives are internationally lauded as effective tools to achieve sustainable peace. However, anarchists manipulate this noble effort by portraying it as evidence of selective patronage, accusing the state of differentiating between “good” and “bad” militants. This narrative is entirely baseless, ignoring the reality that Pakistan has never distinguished between terrorists; any group threatening its sovereignty, institutions and people has been dealt with decisively. The deceptive terms “good Taliban” and “bad Taliban” were never of Pakistan’s making. These labels were, in fact, coined by Pakistan’s adversaries to malign its policies and confuse public opinion. Over time, groups like the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) have deliberately revived this false dichotomy to serve narrow political agendas.

They have gone so far as to equate the Afghan Taliban (TTA) with Pakistan’s principal enemy, the FAK. This conflation is not only misleading but also dangerous, as it blurs the distinction between a regional political reality in Afghanistan and a terrorist outfit directly responsible for bloodshed within Pakistan. Such distortions erode the state’s credibility and undermine its sacrifices. Anarchists also capitalize on political misstatements. The recent example of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s premature criticism of intelligence agencies illustrates how even a single ill-considered remark can provide fodder for propaganda.

Although Gandapur later clarified his statement, the damage had already been done. Such comments are seized upon by anarchists and magnified by hostile actors—particularly India—in international forums like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This underscores the urgent need for political leaders to exercise caution and align their rhetoric with national security priorities. Pakistan’s intelligence and security institutions remain the backbone of its counterterrorism architecture. From intelligence-led operations in cities to full-scale military campaigns in tribal regions, these agencies have consistently dismantled networks and neutralized threats. Yet their tireless efforts are weakened when political expediency leads to divisive statements. National security demands unity, not fragmentation.

Equally important is the recognition that resettling Taliban factions was a policy initiated during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Today, PTI leaders often deflect responsibility, presenting themselves as uncompromising opponents of terrorism, yet failing to acknowledge their past decisions. This selective silence undermines Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism struggle and provides anarchists with yet another narrative to exploit.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism is unwavering. However, anarchist propaganda, domestically and externally driven continues to challenge progress by twisting facts and amplifying political missteps. To counter this, Pakistan requires collective resolve: responsible leadership, careful political discourse and unwavering public support for state institutions. Only through unity can Pakistan continue dismantling terrorism, safeguarding its sovereignty and silencing those who seek to destabilize the nation through lies and propaganda.

­—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.