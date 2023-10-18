The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed serious concern over the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKYSF Chairman, Molvi Musaib Nadvi, in a statement in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiris including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Umar Aadil Dar, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Rafiq Owasi, Asadullah Parrey, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falhi, Muhammad Saleem Nannaji, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Sajad Gull, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Molvi Shams Rehman were languishing in jails on fictitious charges.

He expressed concern over the shifting of several illegally detained youth including Aadil Siraj Zagar, Dawood Fayaz Zargar and Urooj from Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu to Ambedkar Nagar jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the detainees are neither being present in courts, nor any legal proceedings are initiated in the false cases registered against them. “Their arbitrary detention is just being prolonged. Many among the prisoners are those who have been kept in jails even after serving their sentences,” he added.

Molvi Musaib Nadvi said the Kashmiri detainees are denied proper medical care and hygienic foods in the jails which had severely affected their health. He appealed to the UN and world human rights organizations to play their role in the release of the Kashmiri political prisoners.—KMS