Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Gohar Ejaz has announced that he will not accept any remuneration for his services.

“In an extraordinary act of selflessness and dedication, the minister has forgone his salary and bears all expenses related to his official duties, including travel, meals and office hi-tea sessions,” said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

Upon assuming the office, Dr Ejaz also donated one year of income from his personal business for the nation’s improvement, a press release added.—APP