Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain with snowfall over the hills may occur at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to met office on Friday, a shallow westerly trough is likely to approach northern parts of the country tonight.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Three to four spells of rainfall are expected during current month of February and amount of precipitation would be less during the first half as compared to second half while moderate drought like conditions may prevail over the southern half of the country due to deficient rainfall.

According to met office on Friday, precipitation throughout the country is expected to be near normal during the month, however, the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly above normal snowfall/ rain fall.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were; Quetta -09°C, Kalam -06°C, Kalat, Skardu, Parachinar -04°C, Bagrote, Astore, Gilgit -03°C, Gupis, Murree -02°C.—APP