Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

The met office Tuesday forecast that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While fog is likely to prevail at a few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still present over northeastern parts of Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred in Lahore division.—APP