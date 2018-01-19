Cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. According to met office on Thursday, shallow fog is likely to develop over few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts and its adjoining areas and may persist during next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, however, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand Division while at isolated places in Hazara Division. The KP Met Office on Thursday forecast rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Dir Upper, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Battagram Districts for the next 24 hours, however, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the region during the last 24 hours. However rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

The Chief amount of rain fall was recorded as: Kalam 12mm, Malamjaba 09, Dir and Pattan 04, Saidu Sharif 01.—APP