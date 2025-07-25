COAS vows to take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens, projects in Pakistan

BEIJING – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has pledged that the Pakistan armed forces would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens, firms and projects in Pakistan.

He expressed it during a meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

COAS also vowed t actively enhance counterterrorism cooperation with China. He said that China is Pakistan’s “ironclad brother,” and strengthening friendly cooperation with China enjoys broad support across Pakistani society.

Field Marshal Asim Munir thanked China for its long-standing support for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

Meanwhile, Wang Yi has reiterated China’s firm support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and expressed hope that the Pakistan will continue to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions within the country.

Wang congratulated COAS Munir on his recent elevation as field marshal, describing the Pakistani military as a steadfast guardian of national interests and a strong pillar of China-Pakistan friendship.

He expressed confidence that the Pakistani armed forces will continue to make efforts to advance bilateral relations.

He termed China and Pakistan “ironclad friends” and “all-weather strategic partners,” and emphasized that China consistently prioritizes Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy.

He said Beijing is ready to work with Islamabad to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, further deepen their strategic cooperation, deliver greater benefits to their peoples, and contribute to regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, according to Chinese media.