COAS: Foreign-funded terrorism gravest threat to Balochistan

Violation of Pak territorial sovereignty will be met with full force; Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond; Nefarious designs of hostile elements won’t be allowed to succeed

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir warned that Pakistan would respond with full military might if its sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

His remarks came as tensions in the region simmer following last month´s deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the military’s media wing, Gen Munir, during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop on Balochistan at the GHQ, emphasised: “Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond, however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and wellbeing of its people.”

The army chief also highlighted the government’s persistent focus on improving the socioeconomic profile of Balochistan and stated that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives should serve to dispel the blatant disinformation in this regard.

“Many development projects have already started bearing fruit, benefiting the people of Balochistan,” he added.

Appreciating the role of the civil society members in raising awareness among the people of Balochistan, especially the youth, the COAS emphasised their role in enabling progress leading to prosperity.

The army chief underscored that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development.

He warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilise the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, he stated that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

“Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in the name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism,” he added.

Gen Munir further said that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight the menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.

Since 2016, the Workshop brings together a large number of male and women parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, with maximum representation from Balochistan.

The Workshop, encompasses interactions, seminars, group discussions and visits to different parts of the country.

It is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national/provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.

The Workshop concluded after an engaging and candid question and answer session.