Nestlé Pakistan expands Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole – Zero Point to K2

Askole, almost 10,000 feet above sea level and Zero Point ahead of the K2 base camp, will now have its 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste recycled through the assistance of the Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project by Nestlé Pakistan

Staying true to its vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan donated a compressing and baling machine to Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP), expanding the outreach of its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole – Zero Point, for managing the region’s 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste.

As part of the MoU, the machine donated by Nestlé, will compress different types of plastics and paper waste collected in the region, into bales that will then be transported downstream for recycling in collaboration with Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC).

Acknowledging Nestlé’s contribution, Raja Nasir, Minister for Planning, Govt of Gilgit Baltistan said, “We are delighted at Nestlé’s efforts for a waste-free future, in this fragile site Askole, that is close to important glaciers of Baltoro and Biafo, considered to be the gateway to some of world’s highest peaks and the launchpad for mountaineering expeditions.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s global vision, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste.

Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill nor in oceans, lakes and rivers.”—PR