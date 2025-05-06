AGL55.05▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)AIRLINK157.01▲ 0.89 (0.01%)BOP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL11.15▲ 0.4 (0.04%)DFML37.5▲ 0.17 (0.00%)DGKC138.7▼ -0.01 (0.00%)FCCL44.89▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL14.98▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC135.55▲ 0 (0.00%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.39▲ 0.23 (0.06%)KOSM5.35▲ 0.28 (0.06%)MLCF72.4▲ 0.8 (0.01%)NBP85.7▲ 0.46 (0.01%)OGDC201.6▲ 1.38 (0.01%)PAEL43.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL8.96▲ 0.25 (0.03%)PPL149.25▲ 0.77 (0.01%)PRL29.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PTC20.85▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL83.6▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL31.3▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TPLP8.53▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TREET20.23▲ 0.82 (0.04%)TRG64▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY26.5▲ 0.19 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Nestlé Pakistan expands Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole – Zero Point to K2

Nestle Pakistan Expands Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project To Askole Zero Point To K2
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Askole, almost 10,000 feet above sea level and Zero Point ahead of the K2 base camp, will now have its 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste recycled through the assistance of the Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project by Nestlé Pakistan

Staying true to its vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan donated a compressing and baling machine to Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP), expanding the outreach of its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole – Zero Point, for managing the region’s 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste.

As part of the MoU, the machine donated by Nestlé, will compress different types of plastics and paper waste collected in the region, into bales that will then be transported downstream for recycling in collaboration with Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC).

Acknowledging Nestlé’s contribution, Raja Nasir, Minister for Planning, Govt of Gilgit Baltistan said, “We are delighted at Nestlé’s efforts for a waste-free future, in this fragile site Askole, that is close to important glaciers of Baltoro and Biafo, considered to be the gateway to some of world’s highest peaks and the launchpad for mountaineering expeditions.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s global vision, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste.

Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill nor in oceans, lakes and rivers.”—PR

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

The Candour School, Stem Academy among 139 sealed in Lahore

  • Business, Featured, Top News

SBP cuts key policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

  • Business

Tribunal directs Karachi dairy farmers to pledge against price fixing

  • Business

Japanese delegation calls on PTI’s Dr Shahzad Waseem

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer