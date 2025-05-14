CM Punjab Laptop program 2025 distribution begins today as merit lists issued

FAISALABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is all set to start the distribution of laptops under CM Punjab Laptop Program 2025 today, May 14, in Faisalabad.

A ceremony for the laptops distributions will be held at the Government College, Faisalabad, as the provincial government aims at empowering Youth and bridging the digital divide.

The chief minister will hand over the laptops featuring a 13th Gen Core i7 processor, SSD storage, and high-speed RAM to students, formally commencing the distribution process.

The government has planned to distribute total 110,000 laptops in different phases across the Punjab.

CM Laptop Scheme Phase 1

The government has selected 39,891 students in the phase 1 of the laptop scheme. All the selected candidates will be given the laptops in coming days.

CM Laptop Program Merit Lists 2025

The lists of all selected candidates of Phase 1 have been uploaded on the official website. You can check your status whether you are selected in Phase 1 by visiting this link.

Every eligible BS ( Ist & 2nd Semester) student in Public Sector HED Colleges, All Public sector universities, Medical & Dental Colleges will be given the laptop free of cost. Students of private colleges are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The initiative aims at educational growth, digital inclusion, skill development and economic empowerment of youth in the province.

Laptop Scheme Biometric Update

Recently, the Higher Education Department has announced collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for biometric verification of the applicants in order to ensure transparency in the free laptop scheme.

Nadra has started provided the services at its e-Sahulat Centres from April 24 while the cost for the thumb verification will be covered by the HEC.

The Commission has directed the educational institutions to ensure the timely biometric verification of the students who have applied for the laptop scheme.