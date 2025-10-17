Cm Meets Newly Inducted Ministers

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met newly-inducted provincial ministers Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, and warmly welcomed their inclusion in the provincial cabinet. Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been appointed as Provincial Minister for Law, while Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has been given the portfolio of Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource. Both ministers expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and extended their heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of PML-N for entrusting them with this responsibility. Matters pertaining to politics, national affairs and law & order situation in the province were discussed in the meeting.

Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan appreciated Chief Minister Punjab’s vision for a peaceful Punjab, noting that a visible improvement in law and order has been achieved within a short span of few months. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized on the need to ensure transparency in registering factory workers, labourers and directed the Labour Minister to ensure strict compliance of rules in this regard. She also directed him to ensure timely and accurate disbursement of stipulated wages, and underscored, “Protection of life and property of citizens across Punjab is our foremost priority.”