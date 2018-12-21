It is not wrong to say that when a country is clean, then the country would be too beautiful, which can attract visitors, thus making our economy to grow. Our Prime Minister has launched a project of “Clean and Green Pakistan” and for this project he has involved every Pakistani to plant trees to make it green.

I want to say that just PM cannot clean and green the whole of Pakistan, we all have to support the government in its efforts to make Pakistan clean and green. As Muslims, we are told cleanliness is a part of our faith. The trees are very important, because we breathe in fresh and clean air. If we would cut trees, then we would be facing lots of troubles. If we talk about other countries like Dubai, European countries and many more, they are very clean and green. Fellow countrymen are requested to plant as much trees as possible so that our motherland becomes green and attract more and more visits which would, in turn, make our economy stronger and stronger.

REHMAT S A

