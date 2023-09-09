OUR country has a vibrant and rich cultural heritage that spans centuries. From the mystic poetry to the intricate beauty of Mughal architecture, the cultural legacy is a testament to the rich tapestry of traditions. In an inspiring development, the National Heritage and Culture Division has come up with an ambitious plan to safeguard and celebrate this heritage.

At the heart of this ambitious plan lies the visionary Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Jamal Shah, a man of many talents and an artiste whose commitment to Pakistan’s cultural heritage is unwavering. Jamal Shah is not only a seasoned actor but also an accomplished painter, sculptor, and writer. His passion for the arts and his deep connection to Pakistan’s cultural roots make him the ideal advocate for preserving and promoting the nation’s heritage. His dedication to the cause is evident in his multifaceted approach, from mentorship programs connecting the youth with senior artistes to the proposal of a heritage channel dedicated to promoting cultural and literary treasures. Jamal Shah’s innovative ideas, such as introducing calligraphy courses in Madaris and launching talent hunt shows in collaboration with PTV and PBC, we believe will breathe new life into Pakistan’s cultural landscape.

His commitment to recognizing and appreciating young talent through excellence awards and prizes inspires the next generation to take pride in their cultural heritage. Though we understand that the caretaker setup has a limited time but we expect that this plan will be put into such an implementation mode that the next government could not reverse it. Promoting cultural heritage holds immense importance as it enriches our lives in myriad ways. Firstly, it preserves our roots and traditions, allowing us to connect with our past and understand our shared history. It fosters a sense of identity and belonging, contributing to a stronger sense of community and national pride. Additionally, the celebration of cultural heritage serves as a bridge between generations, ensuring that invaluable knowledge, skills and customs are passed down to the next. Furthermore, this can also prove to be a catalyst for economic growth, as it attracts tourism, generates employment opportunities and stimulates creative industries. Ultimately, it promotes tolerance and understanding among diverse communities, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society where different cultures are appreciated and respected.