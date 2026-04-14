Chinese President Xi Jinping shares four propositions for Middle East peace

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping has made four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China DG of Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, shared the four propositions on social media platform X.

Following are the President Xi’s 4 Propositions

1 – Stay committed to the principle of peaceful co-existence. The Gulf states in the Middle East are close neighbors that cannot move away. It’s important to support the Gulf states in improving their ties, work to build a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture of the Middle East and the Gulf region, and consolidate the foundation for peaceful co-existence.

2 – Stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty. Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, to survive and thrive, and it must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities and institutions vigorously safeguarded.

3 – Stay committed to the principle of international rule of law. It is important to firmly uphold the international system with the U.N. at its core, the international order based on international law, and basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter.

4 – Stay committed to a balanced approach to development and security. Security is a prerequisite for development, and development serves as a safeguard of security. All sides should work to create a sound environment for and bring positive energy to the development of the Gulf states. China stands ready to share with the Gulf countries the opportunities through Chinese modernization, and work with them to nurture a fertile ground for regional development and security.