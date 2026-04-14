Pakistan Navy Chief credits political-military leadership for Middle East ceasefire

RISALPUR – Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, credited the nation’s political and military leadership for contributing to the recent ceasefire in the Middle East involving US and Iran.

He stated this whild addressing the graduation ceremony of GDP-152 and allied courses at the PAF Academy Risalpur. The event was attended by top military leadership, including Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

Addressing global concerns, he noted that tensions between Iran and the US and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had impacted international oil supplies.

The naval chief praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a technologically advanced and formidable force.

Admiral Ashraf inspected the parade, awarded cadets for outstanding performance, and congratulated all graduates taking their oaths.

He highlighted the air force’s exemplary performance during past conflicts, noting their proficiency in cyber and electronic warfare.

The naval chief also emphasized the Pakistan Navy’s critical role in defending maritime boundaries and assured that Pakistan remains ready to respond decisively to any aggression.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by public support, have successfully countered terrorism.

Pakistan Air Force jet also performed breathtaking stunts during PAF passing out parade.