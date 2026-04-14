Azan Awais builds on domestic success at NCA Red-Ball Camp

LAHORE – 21-year-old Azan Awais continues to build a strong case for higher honours with consistent performances in domestic red-ball cricket, as he sharpens his skills during the ongoing NCA Red-Ball Camp in Lahore.

The left-handed batter has enjoyed a prolific run across the past two domestic seasons.

In his maiden first-class season (2024-25) for Sialkot, Azan topped the batting charts of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 with 844 runs from eight matches, including four centuries and two half-centuries. After scoring back-to-back half-centuries in his first two first-class matches, his maiden century came in his third first-class match, playing against Dera Murad Jamali in Sheikhupura.

His highest score of 203 came against Peshawar at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium during the triangular stage of the tournament. His side went on to play the final and clinched the title, beating Peshawar Region by one wicket at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

In the same season, Azan featured in the President’s Trophy Grade-I for Eshaal Associates, scoring 578 runs in seven matches, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, Azan scored 803 runs in 10 matches, striking three centuries and three half-centuries, helping his side qualify for a second successive final. He finished fifth on the batting charts and was the leading run-scorer for his side in the four-day tournament.

Representing SNGPL in the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2025-26, he accumulated 448 runs in eight matches, including one century and one half-century and helped his side qualify for the final. He finished seventh on the batting charts and was again the top run-getter for his side.

Azan also gained valuable overseas exposure during Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England last year, where he featured in two three-day matches, recording a highest score of 98.

Talking exclusively to PCB Digital regarding the red-ball camp, Azan Awais said:

“The red-ball camp has been a great learning experience for me. We have worked extensively on improving our fitness levels in line with international standards and I have gained a lot of knowledge from the sessions.

“The coaches have been very supportive. Our one-on-one conversations focused on identifying areas of improvement, whether technical or mental. They guided us on what each player needs to work on, which has been very helpful.”

When asked to comment on his previous first-class seasons, Azan expressed satisfaction with his consistency in first-class cricket.

“The last two seasons have been important for me as they marked the start of my first-class career. I am pleased that I was able to contribute with consistent performances and score runs for my teams.”

The domestic performer also highlighted the challenges and learnings from the England tour.

“The tour of England was a tough but rewarding experience. The conditions were challenging, especially with the Dukes ball, but it helped me improve my game and gave me confidence to perform in different environments.”

Looking ahead, Azan remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal of representing Pakistan at the highest level.

“My aim is to represent Pakistan in all three formats, with a special focus on Test cricket. I want to continue this form in red-ball cricket and make my way into the national side as soon as possible.”