Over the past decade, BRI cooperation has delivered real gains to participating countries, said a white paper released by China’s State Council Information Office.

“It has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform, and has achieved solid results,” the paper noted. China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

The white paper, titled “The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future”, presented the achievements of the BRI during the past 10 years to give the international community a better understanding of the value of the initiative, facilitate high-quality cooperation under it, and ultimately deliver benefits to more countries and peoples.

In it China-Pakistan cooperation in different sectors over the past decade are presented, including projects that facilitate policy coordination, infrastructure construction, trade, financial integration, the improving of people’s lives, and so on. As per the white paper, the construction of economic corridors and international routes is making substantial progress. Take Pakistan as an example.

“Major projects along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are under way. The Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Sukkur-Multan section), the Karakoram Highway Phase II (Havelian-Thakot section), and the Lahore Orange Line Metro are all open to traffic. Coal-fired power plants such as Sahiwal, Port Qasim, Thar, and Hub are operating safely and steadily; the Mehra DC transmission project is operational.