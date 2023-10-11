Pakistan joined the world today in celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of girls’ rights and to empower them to reach their full potential. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable,” which highlights the power and resilience of girls around the world. In Pakistan, girls are making significant contributions to society in all fields, from education and business to sports and the arts.

However, there are still many challenges that girls in Pakistan face, including child marriage, early pregnancy, and gender-based violence. On International Day of the Girl Child, the Pakistani government and civil society organizations are reaffirming their commitment to creating a more just and equitable society for all girls.

International Day of the Girl Child is an important opportunity to reflect on the progress that has been made in promoting girls’ rights and empowerment. It is also a reminder of the many challenges that girls still face. By working together, we can create a world where all girls can reach their full potential.—INP