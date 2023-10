Mother-in-law of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has passed away on Wednesday.

Her Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered after Maghrib prayers at Naran Garden area of Hayatabad in Peshawar today.

The deceased was the mother of former member of National Assembly Shahida Akhtar Ali and former member of Provincial Assembly Rehana Ismail. JUI chief’s mother-in-law had been sick for quite some time.—INP