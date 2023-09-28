Islamabad, September 28, 2023 – The 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was celebrated in style at Serena Hotel Islamabad, with a gathering of notable individuals from various sectors of society. The event was marked by speeches from Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China and their shared visions for the future. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani alongside other notables were present and reiterated to the commitment towards China Pakistan iron clad friendship.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani commenced the event by acknowledging China’s remarkable development and progress under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China. He discussed China’s transformation into a modern economic powerhouse and invoked the spirit of Mao Zedong, highlighting the visionary foundation of the People’s Republic of China. Jilani underscored the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, referring to it as “iron-clad,” and spoke of the cultural linkages that have historically bound the two nations together. He also enumerated the successes of this friendship, prominently mentioning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship initiative of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In closing, Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing and deepening this friendship and working together for mutual development and progress.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong followed with a speech that expressed gratitude to the attendees and recognized the importance of the event. He highlighted China’s remarkable achievements in the past 74 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), mentioning rapid economic growth and long-term social stability as key milestones. Jiang Zaidong praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership, emphasizing historic achievements and China’s path toward modernization. He highlighted China’s contributions to the world economy, social development, and global cooperation.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong underscored China’s role in promoting global harmony and cooperation, emphasizing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a platform for win-win cooperation and common development. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of the BRI and the CPEC, noting the substantial investments and job opportunities they have created. The ambassador invited Pakistani leaders and representatives to the upcoming Third “Belt and Road” Forum for International Cooperation, with the aim of strengthening strategic cooperation and promoting initiatives for global development and security.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed his commitment to enhancing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation and promoting the development of the CPEC. He highlighted the importance of balancing development and security while supporting each other on core issues and international fairness and justice.

The evening concluded with well wishes for China’s continued prosperity, the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, and the good health and success of all attendees. The event served as a testament to the deep and enduring bond between the two nations and their shared commitment to a brighter future.