Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan was focusing on its own interests without choosing sides in the great power competition, and that the West was “over-obsessed” with efforts to contain China.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Washington Post during his visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session published on Wednesday, said that Pakistan intended to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and saw China as its “all-weather friend” and “strategic partner.”

“It’s not a Cold War. There is no Iron Curtain here. It’s not that opaque. Everybody sees what is happening,” the prime minister said and added that the West was “over-obsessed” with efforts to contain China.

The premier said that Pakistan was charting a path, designed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China, adding that Islamabad had no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.