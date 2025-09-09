China lauds Pakistan leadership’s active role in SCO Summit: Chinese envoy

China believes that Pakistan played an active and positive role in the successful conducting of recently held SCO’s Summit and achieving its objectives.

This was stated by Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at a media interaction held here on Tuesday at the Chinese Embassy.

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif attended all the activities of the Summit and made solid contribution developing the SCO as a strong platform as well as giving boost to Sino-Pak bilateral ties. The Chinese ambassador also referred to Shahbaz Sharif’s meetings in the sidelines of the SCO with President Xi Jinping and emphasized that both of them agreed on building an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared destiny in the new era. Pakistan, the ambassador said, had been making outstanding contribution in the success of the SCO. On the occasion of the summit, President Asif Ali Zardari also wrote an exclusive article on the Summit for China Daily, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said.

While attending the summit, the Pakistani Prime Minister assured that Pakistan fully stood by China for pushing forward the SCO’s objectives and carrying forward the Shanghai’s spirit, he said.

About China’s contribution, the ambassador said, China announced measures to implement 100 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects in member states. China will also provide RMB 2 billion in gratis assistance to the member states within three years, he said adding an additional amount of RMB 10 billion in loans was also in the pipeline to the members of the SCO Inter-bank Consortium within next three years.