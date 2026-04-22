Class 9 Chemistry model paper for exams 2026

All the nine Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) are currently holding annual exams of class 9 across Punjab, with an important paper of Chemistry is scheduled for April 27.

Class 9 Chemistry for Punjab Boards (PCTB) covers fundamental concepts including atomic structure, chemical bonding, periodic table, states of matter, solutions, electrochemistry, and chemical reactivity.

The annual paper helps students evaluate themselves about their grip on the subject. Achieving higher marks in the Science subjects help them puruse the studies in the same field in the future.

Importance of Model Papers

Before taking exams, it is essential for students to familiarize themselves with the structure and style of the paper, as this helps manage time and approach questions more effectively.

To assist students, the Lahore Board has uploaded final model papers on its official website.

These model papers serve as a valuable tool to understand the types of questions likely to appear in the exam.

Chemistry Model Paper

The Chemistry paper consists of two sections—Objective and Subjective—and students are allotted 2 hours to complete it.

Following this complete model paper of Chemistry for class 9th: