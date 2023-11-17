ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Minister for Religions Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has announced Hajj Policy 2024, reducing cost for pilgrims by Rs100,000.

Addressing a presser in federal capital, the minister revealed that Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Hajj 2024, adding that it will be equally distributed between the government and private hajj schemes.

Ahmed said Hajj 2024 will be digitalized wherein pilgrims will get a mobile application that could be used without internet. The app will have many options including the one of lodging complaints.

He said the pilgrims will be provided with many free of cost things including a SIM with seven GB data, a suitcase having QR code, Ihram belts for men, Abaya for women and shoes bags.

Cost Under Government Hajj Scheme 2024

He said the Hajj cost under the government scheme for 2024 has been reduced to Rs1,075,000 after a decrease of Rs100,000.

Aneeq Ahmed said that negotiations are being held with the airlines to get discount on ticket prices, adding that if the government succeeds in securing relief in the airfare, the amount will be transferred to the accounts of pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims will also get back Rs35,000 if they reduce their stay to four days in Madinah.

Last Date to Apply For Hajj 2024

Aneeq Ahmad said that the government will start receiving Hajj applications November 27, adding that the last date has been set as December 12, 2023.